ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Feb 25, 2022
Cherniere expects more long-term LNG supply deals in volatile market

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

HOUSTON: Top US exporter of liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy Inc on Thursday said high prices and an “extremely volatile” global market are driving more long-term supply contracts.

Russia’s attack on the Ukraine sent European gas prices up 40% on Thursday, a signal that LNG will remain a critical part of Europe’s energy mix, said Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin.

Even before the invasion, LNG demand had soared, sending prices late last year to record highs on supply shortages and a shift to gas from more polluting fuels. LNG suppliers rely on long-term contracts to finance new plants.

Strong demand could allow the company to make a final investment decision “in the near term” on a major expansion at its Corpus Christi, Texas, plant, said Chief Executive Jack Fusco. That expansion would add 10 million tonnes per year of fuel capacity.

More than 200 million tonnes of contracted LNG volumes will expire over the next decade, with about 100 million tonnes of LNG contracts needing to be replaced between 2026 and 2030, he said. Two-thirds of contracts signed by Cheniere last year were with Asian buyers, 45% of which were from China, Feygin said.

Cheniere on Thursday raised its earnings outlook by about 20% on stronger margins and expected volume gains from new capacity. Its shares rose 6.8% to $127.02 in mid-day trading on the optimistic outlook.

Cheniere forecast an adjusted profit for this year of as much as $7.5 billion, up from an earlier outlook for up to $6.3 billion. It expects an up to $1.2 billion increase in distributable cash flow, the company said.

