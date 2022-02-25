ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Japan futures gain

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, as raw material and oil prices strengthened. The Osaka ...
Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, as raw material and oil prices strengthened.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery was up 5.2 yen, or 2.0%, at 262.1 yen ($2.28) per kg as of 0143 GMT.

Thai rubber sheet prices hit 73.95 baht ($2.29) per kg on Wednesday, their highest since May 2021.

Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices.

Synthetic rubber is derived from crude oil, and higher oil market serves as a driver for natural rubber prices as well. Natural rubber market also benefits from stronger oil prices, as that could lead to a shift from synthetic rubber.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 10 yuan, or 0.1%, at 14,040 yuan ($2,221.80) per tonne.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 180.5 US cents per kg, down 2.4%.

