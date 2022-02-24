ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexico core price inflation at 20-year high, underscoring central bank challenges

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

MEXICO CITY: Mexican core price inflation in the first half of February climbed to levels not seen in over 20 years, according to official data published on Thursday, underscoring the challenges the Bank of Mexico faces to tame rising consumer prices.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.43% in early February, the national statistics agency INEGI said. That was above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.31% increase.

Annual core inflation accelerated to 6.52%, beating expectations for a 6.40% rise. The last time the annual core price index reached that level was in the first half of July 2001.

Headline consumer price inflation rose 0.42% during the first half of February, above expectations for a 0.38% increase, while annual headline inflation jumped to 7.22%, versus a forecast for 7.17%.

The jump in inflation suggests Mexico's "central bank is struggling in its battle to contain price pressures," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Earlier this month, Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, raised its benchmark interest rate for the sixth consecutive time, citing inflation.

Banxico targets inflation of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

"The recent surge in global commodity prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis will keep inflation high in the coming months, meaning Banxico's tightening cycle has much further to run," said Sanghani.

Banxico will make its next monetary policy decision on March 24, a week after the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates after years of sitting near zero.

Mexico GDP Mexico's Inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Mexico core price inflation at 20-year high, underscoring central bank challenges

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine separatists advancing

NATO activating 'defence plans' for allies as Russia invades Ukraine

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Read more stories