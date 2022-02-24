ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Gulf markets tumble on Russia attack; Saudi Aramco at record high

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

Markets in the Middle East dived on Thursday, with oil prices rising above $105, after Russia's attack on Ukraine spooked investors across the globe about disruptions to energy supply.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus, and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas.

Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stock markets slumped and the rouble hit a record low after the invasion.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 1.8%, after shedding as much as 2.5% earlier in the session.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco rose nearly 2% to hit a record high as oil prices ballooned.

Only eight stocks of 211 listed in the index ended in the green.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index led the losses, as it plunged 3.6% in its steepest fall since March 2020.

Gulf bourses end mixed, Dubai gains 0.8%

Financial and IT stocks fell the most.

Dubai's main index closed 1.8% lower to post its biggest daily fall in a month. The index slid as much as 3.7% earlier in the session.

Emirates Refreshments was the top percentage loser, down nearly 10%.

Index heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%, while the Qatar index closed down 0.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA down 1.8% to 12,298

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 9,072

DUBAI lost 1.8% to 3,274

QATAR fell 0.9% to 12,639

EGYPT shed 3.6% to 10,891

BAHRAIN was down 1% to 1,944

OMAN lost 0.2% at 4,037

KUWAIT ended flat

