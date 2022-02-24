ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelensky said in a video message.

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Ukraine and Russia maintained ties throughout a complex history of relations that included two pro-Western revolutions in Kyiv in 2004 and 2014 that the Kremlin strongly opposed.

Analysts said Kyiv was keen to keep diplomatic channels with Moscow open because it needed to provide consular and other assistance to nearly three million Ukrainians living in Russia.

Zelensky's decision came hours after Putin launched an all-out offensive that included an air assault and ground invasions along Ukraine's northern and southern frontiers.

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky diplomatic ties Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine separatists advancing

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Read more stories