UK stocks fall more than 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

UK's main stock indexes plunged on Thursday, tracking a sharp drop in global equities as investors shed riskier assets, after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 2.6% at 0805 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index slumped 2.9%.

Russia fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, US President Joe Biden said.

However, losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 were smaller than its European peers, helped by Shell gaining 0.6% as oil prices surged, while precious metals miner Fresnillo jumped 6% as gold prices surged with investors fleeing to safe-haven assets.

Britain's largest high street bank Lloyds fell 6.8% after missing profit expectations.