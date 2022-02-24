ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.32 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.4%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.1%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.65%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.8%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.53%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.15%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.8 (-2.46%)
BR30 16,100 Decreased By -860.9 (-5.08%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.8 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,240 Decreased By -343.9 (-1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 1.8% on Ukraine crisis

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as fears grew of a full-scale war in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.81 percent or 478.79 points to 25,970.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.25 percent or 23.50 points to 1,857.58.

Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine crisis

Putin's announcement "is prompting further selling" led by investors seeking short-term profits, market strategist Hirofumi Yamamoto of Toyo Securities told AFP during afternoon trade.

"But if the situation doesn't develop into a Russian occupation of the whole of Ukraine, the market probably won't get worse," he added.

Fresh headlines flooded in during late Tokyo trade as explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other cities, according to AFP correspondents.

The dollar fetched 114.55 yen in Asian trade, against 114.96 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 3.82 percent to 60,940 yen, while SoftBank Group sank 6.83 percent to 4,802 yen.

Airlines also suffered sharp drops, with ANA Holdings dipping 4.74 percent to 2,434 yen and Japan Airlines diving 6.24 percent to 2,178 yen.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo stocks closed

