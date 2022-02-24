ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.03%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-5.07%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.81%)
GGGL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.4%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.66%)
GTECH 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.54%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.83%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.62%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.47%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-7.36%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.09%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.24%)
WAVES 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,477 Decreased By -114.2 (-2.49%)
BR30 16,095 Decreased By -865.8 (-5.1%)
KSE100 44,251 Decreased By -881.5 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,231 Decreased By -353.2 (-2.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU denounces Ukrainian separatists' call for help from Moscow

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian rebels' request for military assistance from Moscow represents an "additional step against" the country's sovereignty, the European Union said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said the heads of the separatist republics had requested "help" to "repel Ukraine's aggression", a move that opens the door for massed Russian troops to move in.

"The request for assistance by Moscow from the so-called DPR/LPR (Donetsk and Lugansk) breakaway regions announces a very dangerous additional step against Ukraine's sovereignty that would put thousands of lives at risk," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Biden says 'world will hold Russia accountable' over Ukraine attack

"The EU strongly urges Russia to refrain from any further escalatory actions," he tweeted.

The rebels had written letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Their appeals came after Putin recognised the separatist regions' independence and signed friendship treaties that included defence deals.

Washington and Britain say Russia's force is poised to strike Ukraine and trigger the most serious war in Europe for decades, but Putin says he is open to negotiation -- within limits.

EU leaders are due to meet Thursday evening in Brussels for a summit to discuss the "latest developments" following Moscow's recognition of the separatist Ukrainian regions and the bloc's adoption of economic sanctions.

The meeting will also discuss ways to "hold Russia accountable" and support Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin European Union Moscow Brussels Donetsk Ukrainian rebels Lugansk

Comments

1000 characters

EU denounces Ukrainian separatists' call for help from Moscow

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories