NSCCP case: AC dismisses plea seeking acquittal of PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case.

The Accountability Court-III judge, Syed Ali Ashgar, while announcing its reserved judgement rejected Iqbal’s petition filed by him under 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking acquittal and ordered to continue trial against the accused. The same court reserved its judgment on February 10 after hearing argument of defence and prosecution.

Iqbal and other accused appeared before the court. The court allowed Iqbal to leave after marking his attendance.

Talking to media outside court, he said that the opposition will soon take the nation into confidence about no-confidence motion to be tabled against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

The government will face no-confidence motion of the opposition, he said.

He further said that opposition have received better response, more than their expectation, during their ongoing efforts to move no-confidence motion against the government.

The PML-N leader reiterated that some ministers are in contact with them.

“Some ministers who spoke against opposition parties in day, are regularly contacting us at night as they are fed up with Imran Khan”, he said, adding that many members within the PTI are unhappy with Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is now alone and his game is over”, he said. He said that Imran Khan had not respected his people. “Imran Niazi is a “selfish person” and “a psycho”, who needs treatment,” he added.

To a question about contact with government allied parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), he said that the opposition were holding dialogue with government allied parties and the allied parties were also well aware about public problems.

If the allied parties of the government continued support of the government they will bear the brunt of the present crises in the next general elections like the PTI, he said.

Responding to a question about amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA), he said that first, the PECA law was made during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party and two ordinances had also issued in this regard. PML-N passed it through the parliament instead of issuing any ordinance, he said, adding that his party has not misused this law. Those who termed the PECA ordinance as a black law in the past made this blackest, he said.

He said that his party would challenge the PECA ordinance inside and outside the parliament, the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Iqbal said that the main purpose of fake corruption references filed against opposition leaders is their character assassination.

