Medical expert explains what actually causes disabilities

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed...
Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the biggest reason for disability of patients in Pakistan is the rapid increase in stroke which causes blood clots in the veins of human brain.

While addressing a seminar at Acute Stroke Unit, Lahore General Hospital, organized by stroke Neurologist Professor Dr Abubakar Siddique on treatment of paralysis and provision of facilities for the disease in the country, he said that high blood-pressure, the prevalence of diabetes, social problems, domestic conflicts and anxiety can all affect mental health in our society.

Talking to the media, renowned expert Dr Muhammad Fareed Khan Suri said that stroke is very common in countries of third world which is mainly caused by blockage or rupture of blood clots but people of developing and economically weak country like Pakistan have stroke as a result of physical disability, they suffer from unemployment and financial difficulties.

“We should fully adhere to religious values so that people can have spiritual peace which is an effective way to avoid this kind of disease. Similarly, in our diet we must stay away from salt & smoking and hold regular exercise to avoid the disease,” he said.

