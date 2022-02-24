Italy police seize ‘mob’ assets worth 800m euros

ROME: Italian police have seized over 800 million euros worth of assets from three brothers suspected of links with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, including luxury villas and a large shopping centre.

The assets included numerous companies, supermarkets, bank accounts, luxury motorbikes, a Ferrari and real estate, including one of the largest shopping centres in the southern Italian region, police said Wednesday.

The brothers — one of whom is currently on trial following a previous anti-mafia sting — have been under investigation for several years, it said in a statement.

Italy’s AGI news agency named them as Franco, Pasqualino and Marcello Perri, the sons of Antonio Perri, who was killed in 2003 outside one of his supermarkets.

The three had amassed “large profits thanks to their links with the mafia and in violation of the rules of the free market”, police said.

The ‘Ndrangheta, based in the region that forms the tip of Italy’s boot, has surpassed Sicily’s more famous Cosa Nostra to become Italy’s most powerful mafia group, operating across the world.