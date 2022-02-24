Covid-19 has hit home-based women workers hard: study

KARACHI: Covid-19 pandemic has affected the whole world; however, it has hit hard the women home-based workers, said Zahra Khan, general secretary Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) here.

She was speaking to a gathering of workers and trade union leaders held at SITE Karachi to share with them a study report on violence against HBWs and impact of Covid-19 in the South Asia. She said that as per a study of Homenet South Asia, the Covid-19 created serious issues like hunger, unemployment, debt and loss of wages for home-based women workers. She said the home-based workers normally do not have a visible employer and hence they do not get their due labour rights.

She said the pandemic resulted in cancellation of work orders; expected new orders were put on hold; and recent work orders were available only to low-restriction areas. She said this resulted in a massive joblessness and millions of workers were sacked.

