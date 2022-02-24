HNMPL introduces new Hyundai STARIA in Pakistan

KARACHI: With the coming of the new year, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) has released the all-new vehicle that is truly the future of mobility. Following a highly successful launch of the ELANTRA and the SONATA in 2021, Hyundai Pakistan is ready to launch the all-new STARIA. Inspired by the concept of a luxurious modern lounge, the futuristic styling commands instant attention. This vehicle is making its way to the Pakistani market for the first time ever.

Hyundai has planned four different versions for its different sorts of customers, with the all-new STARIA coming in a “HGS” variant that is ideal for active family and luxury business use while the other three variants are perfect vehicles for fleet business usage with multiple engine and transmission types to choose from. The all-new STARIA is in a class of its own – as an 11-seater, all variants come loaded with a variety of convenience, safety, performance, and utility features that are truly smart– designed with the base objective of making travelling easy and pleasurable.

The all-new STARIA – HGS comes equipped with a 16-Valve V6-Cylinder, 3.5L Gasoline Engine, with breathtaking 272ps maximum horsepower and 331 Nm Torque. The 8 speed Automatic Shift by Wire Transmission with paddle shifters also offers greater control, while the 4 different driving modes (Eco/ Sports/ Normal/ Smart) help ensure each unique driver’s experience is catered to.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022