ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HNMPL introduces new Hyundai STARIA in Pakistan

Press Release 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: With the coming of the new year, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) has released the all-new vehicle that is truly the future of mobility. Following a highly successful launch of the ELANTRA and the SONATA in 2021, Hyundai Pakistan is ready to launch the all-new STARIA. Inspired by the concept of a luxurious modern lounge, the futuristic styling commands instant attention. This vehicle is making its way to the Pakistani market for the first time ever.

Hyundai has planned four different versions for its different sorts of customers, with the all-new STARIA coming in a “HGS” variant that is ideal for active family and luxury business use while the other three variants are perfect vehicles for fleet business usage with multiple engine and transmission types to choose from. The all-new STARIA is in a class of its own – as an 11-seater, all variants come loaded with a variety of convenience, safety, performance, and utility features that are truly smart– designed with the base objective of making travelling easy and pleasurable.

The all-new STARIA – HGS comes equipped with a 16-Valve V6-Cylinder, 3.5L Gasoline Engine, with breathtaking 272ps maximum horsepower and 331 Nm Torque. The 8 speed Automatic Shift by Wire Transmission with paddle shifters also offers greater control, while the 4 different driving modes (Eco/ Sports/ Normal/ Smart) help ensure each unique driver’s experience is catered to.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Elantra HYUNDAI PAKISTAN Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited Hyundai STARIA in Pakistan SONATA Hyundai Tucson SUV Hyundai car prices in Pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

HNMPL introduces new Hyundai STARIA in Pakistan

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend EPO, IPO

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

AC dismisses Naudero-II RPP reference against ex-PM Raja

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories