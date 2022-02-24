KATI president demands govt rein in inflation

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam has urged the government to take concrete steps to control inflation and reduce production costs, so as to restore the confidence of local investors and industrialists, besides foreign investors

Expressing concern over rising inflation and increasing prices of food items in the country, he said that according to some survey reports, it is a matter of concern for the government to be considered as the most expensive country in the region. He said that medicines, ghee, cooking oil, tomatoes and other essential items have become more expensive.

President KATI said that the government needs to take serious positive steps to stem the tide of inflation so that the living standards of the poor and middle class of the country can be improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022