Shaheed Holy Quran pages/papers: Senate body approves establishment of recycling plant

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Wednesday, presented a total budgetary proposal of Rs 1,199.792 million for the financial year 2022-23 for approval and recommendation from the Senate panel on the acquisition of land/establishment of recycling plant for shaheed Quran pages/papers in Islamabad and the construction of Hajj Complex, Lahore.

The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Wednesday, unanimously approved the proposals of The Establishment of Recycling Plant for shaheed Quran papers in Islamabad and The Construction of Hajj Complex, Lahore.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, in which, the committee was briefed on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year, 2022-23.

The ministry proposed the establishment of a recycling plant for disposal of shaheed pages/papers of the Holy Quran in Islamabad. The stance of the ministry was that to avoid allegations and events of blasphemy, shaheed holy pages are required to be disposed in an appropriate and respectful manner. The committee was informed that the new recycled paper would be reserved for further utilisation in printing of the holy books only.

The secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, apprised the committee that the budgetary proposal of the acquisition of land Construction Establishment of Recycling Plant for shaheed Quran Papers is Rs 499.792 million for the year 2022-23. The duration of the project is one year and so far, it is unapproved. The committee was informed that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has approved the project.

The objective of the establishment of the recycling plant is to preserve the sanctity of the shaheed Holy Quran. The committee members inquired on the process of recycling, to which, it was informed that the process would include pulping, deinking, and new papermaking. The ink would be removed in a flotation process where air would be blown into the solution. The ink would rise to the surface in adherence to bubbles of air from where it is separated. After the ink is separated, the fiber may be bleached, usually with hydrogen peroxide, oxygen or chlorine dioxide. The committee approved the proposal of the ministry endorsing the approval of the CII.

The proposal of construction of Hajj Complex, Lahore was also accepted by the committee. The ministry informed that the ministry has 57 kanals of land situated in Harbans Pura, Lahore meant for new building of Hajj Complex, Lahore to be utilised for lodging/boarding of pilgrims prior to proceed to Holy Land during the Hajj season. The ministry was informed that existing Hajj complex is operational in a rental building causing financial burden on public exchequer and does not provide up to the mark facility. The proposal was approved by the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022