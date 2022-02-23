ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ukraine central bank sold $2.1bn so far in 2022 to stabilize hryvnia rate

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

KYIV: Ukraine's National Bank said on Wednesday it had sold $2.1 billion so far in 2022 to stabilize the hryvnia exchange rate.

"The National Bank emphasizes that the situation in the foreign exchange market remains under control," the bank said in a statement.

Ukraine hryvnia at 7-yr low

"Ukraine has a sufficient amount of international reserves - about $28 billion... In addition, the international community has already announced large-scale financial assistance packages to Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine's central bank foreign exchange market hryvnia rate

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine central bank sold $2.1bn so far in 2022 to stabilize hryvnia rate

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

Oil rises as Ukraine issues state of emergency, suffers cyber attacks

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

US will cut Russia off from tech, resources if Putin escalates: US official

Russia says US sanctions will meet 'strong response': ministry

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines to Pakistan, others

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

Read more stories