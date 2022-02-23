Ukraine central bank sold $2.1bn so far in 2022 to stabilize hryvnia rate

KYIV: Ukraine's National Bank said on Wednesday it had sold $2.1 billion so far in 2022 to stabilize the hryvnia exchange rate.

"The National Bank emphasizes that the situation in the foreign exchange market remains under control," the bank said in a statement.

Ukraine hryvnia at 7-yr low

"Ukraine has a sufficient amount of international reserves - about $28 billion... In addition, the international community has already announced large-scale financial assistance packages to Ukraine," it said.