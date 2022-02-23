ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin wants to 'negate' Ukraine as sovereign country: France

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer accepted Ukraine's independence under international law.

"President Putin in his speech (on Monday) declared in a sense the negation of Ukraine as a sovereign country," he told reporters after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Le Drian said Putin's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in Ukraine smacked of "revisionism" and a bid to "reinvent history".

"In general, he is not keeping his promises, neither in public nor in private, whether to President (Emmanuel) Macron or to Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz," he said, referring to the French and German leaders.

"When or how should we believe what President Putin says? I don't know if anyone knows."

When asked about the likelihood of a full Russian invasion, Le Drian said that with "140,000 (Russian) troops" massed on Ukraine's borders "anything is possible, including the worst".

Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

Baerbock accused Putin of "lying" about his intentions in Ukraine in talks with Western leaders in recent days.

"When you do the opposite of what you said a week ago then you didn't tell the truth or, in plain German: you lied," she told reporters.

"It is the Russian president who took the decision to completely violate international law, to trample on international law, and to contribute to the fact that we are now no longer talking about shared peace in Europe but rather how we can continue to avoid a war."

Baerbock said the West was "prepared for all scenarios" including a full Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that sanctions already agreed with European partners "can be increased at any time."

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Jean Yves Le Drian

Comments

1000 characters

Putin wants to 'negate' Ukraine as sovereign country: France

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines to Pakistan, others

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

KSE-100 posts recovery, up 0.27%

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

EU's Russia sanctions to take effect on Wednesday

Read more stories