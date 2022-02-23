ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
Erdogan says Turkey can open borders with Armenia if Yerevan committed to normalisation

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could open its borders with Armenia and re-establish diplomatic ties after years if Yerevan was committed to an ongoing normalisation process between their countries, according to broadcaster NTV and others.

Last month, Turkey and Armenia held what both hailed as "positive and constructive" talks in Moscow, the first in more than a decade, raising hopes that diplomatic relations can be established and their land border - shut since 1993 - reopened. A second round of talks will be held in Vienna on Thursday.

"We know Armenia has some concrete expectations like opening the borders and establishing diplomatic ties. If Armenia can be committed to continuing the process that began with the special envoys, there will be no such thing as closed doors remaining closed for us," Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from Africa.

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Tayyip Erdogan Armenia border

