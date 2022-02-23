ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
GGL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.67%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.54%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.22%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
TPLP 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TREET 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
TRG 75.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.75%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WAVES 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -27 (-0.59%)
BR30 16,689 Decreased By -123.9 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,794 Decreased By -218.5 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,411 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Barclays annual profit nearly trebles as bad loans ebb

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Barclays reported its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid market volatility in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British lender on Wednesday reported profit before tax for 2021 of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion), up from 3.1 billion pounds a year ago and above the average analysts' forecast of 8.1 billion pounds.

Barclays said it would buy back 1 billion pounds of its own shares and increase its full-year dividend to 4 pence per share, in its first update to investors since C.S. Venkatakrishnan took over as Chief Executive following the shock exit of Jes Staley in November.

Euro gains on potential Biden-Putin summit

Staley left after a dispute with British financial regulators over how he described his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Venkatakrishnan, who is known inside the bank as Venkat and like Staley is a former employee of JPMorgan, indicated after his elevation to the CEO role that the lender's investment banking-focused strategy is "the right one".

The bank confirmed its long-standing chief financial officer Tushar Morzaria had decided to retire from the lender, with his deputy Anna Cross set to take on the role from April.

investment bank Barclays Jeffrey Epstein C.S. Venkatakrishnan

