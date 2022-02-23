ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
GGL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.67%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
TPLP 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.64%)
BR30 16,673 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.84%)
KSE100 44,782 Decreased By -230.1 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,402 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Singapore's OCBC flags economic pick-up after profit miss

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-largest listed lender, said on Wednesday it expects overall conditions to improve after it posted a surprise 14% drop in quarterly profit, knocking its shares to a one-month low.

Shares in OCBC, which reported a jump in operating expenses, fell 5.8% in late morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day fall in two years, to top the list of losers in a broader market down just 0.7%.

OCBC CEO Helen Wong, who took charge last year, told a news conference that she was cautiously optimistic about an improvement in the operating environment.

Singapore lenders are benefiting from rising global interest rates and rebounding economic growth, with its economy forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year.

Most Asian FX edges up, Thai baht hits a week low on soft recovery

The city-state is reopening its borders as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic slump, bolstered by high vaccination rates.

"I'm quite optimistic about controlling credit risks and I do not see massive credit costs that we have to build in," Wong said.

OCBC's net profit fell to S$973 million ($723.4 million) in October-December, down from S$1.13 billion a year earlier and well below the S$1.18 billion average of four analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The bank, which counts Singapore, Greater China and Malaysia, among its key markets, posted a 15% rise in quarterly operating expenses, citing higher staff costs linked to its expansion, and an absence of government job supports grants.

Still, full-year net profit rose 35% to pre-pandemic levels after credit allowances more than halved, helped by an improvement in asset quality.

"While the broad trends (loan growth, margins, non-interest income. and expenses) were, by and large, in line with peers, the elevated credit cost and no comments on dividend policy was a dampener, in our view," Jefferies analyst Krishna Guha said in a note.

OCBC's shares have underperformed peers, dented by market worries over its relatively high credit losses and muted outlook.

The lender, which has a leading private bank, Bank of Singapore, said it plans to invest further in expanding its wealth management hubs in Asia, Dubai and London.

"I remain optimistic for economies to continue to open further in 2022 and for economic activities to pick up much better," said Wong, who joined OCBC in 2020 after a 27-year career at HSBC Holdings.

Last week, United Overseas Bank joined bigger competitor DBS Group in flagging a strong outlook after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit on the back of a big decline in credit charges.

Wong said the bank's annual increase in expenses was mainly due to technology spending and hiring senior staff, but said she didn't expect a higher pace of gains in expenses.

As of Tuesday's close, OCBC's shares had gained 24% over the past year versus a 42% surge in DBS and a 36% rise in United Overseas Bank.

Oversea Chinese Banking Corp Singapore's OCBC CEO Helen Wong

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore's OCBC flags economic pick-up after profit miss

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Read more stories