ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
AVN 99.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.35%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.39%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
TRG 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,878 Increased By 64.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,039 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,508 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF starts discussions in Ukraine for next tranche disbursement

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

KYIV: The mission of the International Monetary Fund is starting its work in Ukraine for the second review of the Fund-supported programme, the global lender said on Wednesday.

Ukraine hopes that the continuation of cooperation with the IMF can reassure markets that have been rattled by tensions with Russia and that the talks will result in disbursement of $700 million under its $5 billion IMF programme.

"The IMF mission, led by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, starts discussions today with the authorities on the second review of the Fund-supported program," Vahram Stepanyan, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

IMF says Somalia funding at risk over election delays

He added, that the mission will be conducting its meetings virtually.

Russia International Monetary fund IMF programme

Comments

1000 characters

IMF starts discussions in Ukraine for next tranche disbursement

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories