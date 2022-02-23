Rio Tinto sees US sanctions on Russia potentially disrupting aluminium supply

WELLINGTON: Possible US sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis may affect Russia's aluminium industry, Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said on Wednesday.

"It is a very difficult situation Specifically in our business, there could be disruptions primarily in the aluminium industry if we are going to see sanctions," Stausholm told reporters on a results call.

"You could also see disruptions in the steel industry, but probably less so," he said.