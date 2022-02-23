ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.37%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
AVN 99.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.34%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WAVES 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,874 Increased By 60.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,506 Decreased By -7 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Rio Tinto sees US sanctions on Russia potentially disrupting aluminium supply

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

WELLINGTON: Possible US sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis may affect Russia's aluminium industry, Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said on Wednesday.

"It is a very difficult situation Specifically in our business, there could be disruptions primarily in the aluminium industry if we are going to see sanctions," Stausholm told reporters on a results call.

Rio Tinto agrees heritage protection plan for West Australia iron ore project

"You could also see disruptions in the steel industry, but probably less so," he said.

Rio Tinto

