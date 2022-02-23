ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM says ‘bandits’ won’t get any ‘NRO’

Zulfiqar Ahmad 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday laughed off the opposition parties’ rendezvous with their past rivals to bring a no-confidence motion against him, saying the “dakoos” [bandits] who plundered the national wealth for over three decades are not going to get any NRO no matter how hard they try.

In a meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) chaired by the prime minister as party chairman PTI, the opposition parties’ rendezvous with estranged PTI leaders, especially with Jahangir Khan Tareen, came under discussion.

According to sources, the prime minister seemed confident as majority of the participants including senior ministers said that Tareen – once a close aid of the prime minister – would not throw his weight behind the opposition parties.

Later, in a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid stated that the PTI should also engage its estranged leader Jahangir Tareen in talks. But he did say that the final decision will be taken by the prime minister, himself.

The sources quoted the prime minister as reiterating that there is no need to be worried about the opposition’s “hollow threats” as its sole intention is nothing but to clear themselves of their court cases pending before various courts on corruption charges.

“As long as I am here I’m not going to give them any NRO,” he was quoted as saying.

The prime minister directed the lawmakers to gear up for a mass contact campaign to mobilise workers and voters of the party ahead of the local government elections (second phase) in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and the Punjab.

He said that mass drive should be meant to inform the people about the PTI’s “mega initiatives” and priorities, adding the propaganda campaign by the opposition must be countered in an effective manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Jahangir Khan Tareen Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid PTI leaders ‘NRO’ central executive committee (CEC)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM says ‘bandits’ won’t get any ‘NRO’

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories