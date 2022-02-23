Rashid says PM to launch e-passport after return from Russia

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said the opposition would face defeat, if they tabled a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Addressing a press conference, he said if they would table no confidence motion, they will face defeat.

Bringing the required number (172) for the no-confidence motion was the responsibility of the opposition, he said, adding that after failure in bringing the required number they would make excuse of phone calls and Covid-19.

He asked the opposition to come to Islamabad, adding they would get nothing. “Remember this that whenever an anti-government movement was launched, results have not been obtained as per the wishes of the people,” he said.

“Opposition parties will also not get anything from the meetings with different political parties,” he said, adding he did not think that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would come to Islamabad on March 23.

To a question, he said “the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are our allied parties and there is no harm in holding meeting with the PTI’s estrange leader Jehangir Tareen. Hopefully, Tareen will act responsibly.”

“If he was consulted about Tareen, he will suggest to talk to him,” he said.

He further said if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can hold meeting with the PML-Q after 14 years then Imran Khan and Tareen were old friends. “Difference can develop among friends but it does not mean to end a relation,” he said.

Rashid said “Pakistan army understands if there is any conflict at this stage then what this chaos will mean; therefore, they that they are standing with the elected government.”

Responding to another question about street crime in Karachi, he said “the federal government is ready to deploy Rangers in police stations, if Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah asks us as law and order situation in Karachi is deteriorating day by day.”

He said that section 144 had been imposed in Islamabad to bound people to submit details of tenants in the concerned police station. The minister warned people not to rent their house to any foreigner without informing the police station and the Ministry of Interior.

He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and “we pay tributes to the sacrifices of the security personnel.”

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch an e-passport service after his return from Russia. As many as 13 new passport offices would be established in Sindh, while 28 identity card stations of the National Database and Regulatory Authority would be set up in the four provinces, he said.

Regarding the upcoming visit of Australian cricket team, the interior minister said excellent arrangements had been made for their security.

A modern cricket stadium would be set up along with a five-star hotel in the capital city, he said.

He said that a modern ladies Bazaar/shopping centres would be built in Islamabad and those females who were interested can file their applications with the Deputy Commissioner.

