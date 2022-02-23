Contacts made with everyone due to political process: Elahi

LAHORE: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Sahibzada Amir Sultan MNA called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber and discussed the country’s current political situation apart from matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Elahi said, “Due to political process, contacts are made with everyone. Keeping in view, our political reputation, we will make decisions in the interest of the country through consultation and consideration.” He said that Pakistan Muslim League is playing its due role in public service inside and outside the parliament.

