Murder of Noor Muqaddam

This is with reference to the Noor Muqaddam murder case. While the perpetrator Zahir Jaffer is allegedly the person who committed the heinous crime, his parents too are incarcerated for corroborating in the act and been put in police lock-up as per requirements of the law.

Since the case is still being probed, nothing can be said with certainty at this juncture about how the murder occurred.

But at the same time along with Zahir Jaffer, his father too is suffering all the hardships of being in police custody. It is hoped that some mercy will be shown for these old people and they will be provided softer condition while in lock-up.

This is not to say that he should be brought out of jail since the police is still investigating the crime. However, a small bit of humanity would set a good example where treatment of old people in lock-up is concerned. It would further show that Pakistani authorities have some consideration for senior citizens even if they are behind bars.

Syed Ovais Akhtar (Karachi)

