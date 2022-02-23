Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazl decide to meet again today

LAHORE: Former President, Co-chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif decided to meet again on Wednesday (today) to deliberate further on the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz Sharif, who left without any media interaction, will host the follow up meeting, which would also be attended by Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, said sources. According to a joint declaration issued after the meeting, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also part of the meeting. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam delegation also joined the meeting, which included Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Asad Mahmood, it added.

The leadership evolved a consensus on the point that the flames of inflation were devastating lives of the poor masses. The time has come to get rid of the government. The participants held detailed discussion on the modus operandi. They termed PECA a fascist act and expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation I’m the country.

The opposition leadership held decisive deliberation on the no-confidence motion. Asif Zardari had invited him on dinner after meeting Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman a day earlier in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Bilawal House around 7:30p.m. Asif Ali Zardari welcomed him. Both the sides discussed in detail the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, both Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also held a one-on-one meeting. Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Salad Rafique, Rana Sana Ullah and Mariam Aurangzeb accompanied Shehbaz Sharif to visit Bilawal House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Rukhsana Bangash were present in the meeting.

