ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazl decide to meet again today

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Former President, Co-chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif decided to meet again on Wednesday (today) to deliberate further on the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz Sharif, who left without any media interaction, will host the follow up meeting, which would also be attended by Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, said sources. According to a joint declaration issued after the meeting, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was also part of the meeting. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam delegation also joined the meeting, which included Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Asad Mahmood, it added.

The leadership evolved a consensus on the point that the flames of inflation were devastating lives of the poor masses. The time has come to get rid of the government. The participants held detailed discussion on the modus operandi. They termed PECA a fascist act and expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation I’m the country.

The opposition leadership held decisive deliberation on the no-confidence motion. Asif Zardari had invited him on dinner after meeting Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman a day earlier in Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Bilawal House around 7:30p.m. Asif Ali Zardari welcomed him. Both the sides discussed in detail the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, both Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also held a one-on-one meeting. Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Salad Rafique, Rana Sana Ullah and Mariam Aurangzeb accompanied Shehbaz Sharif to visit Bilawal House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Rukhsana Bangash were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation PPP Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Comments

Comments are closed.

Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazl decide to meet again today

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories