ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Raw sugar gains as escalating Russia-Ukraine tension boosts oil

  • May arabica coffee fell 1% to $2.4360 per lb
  • May London cocoa slipped 0.2% to 1,709
  • March raw sugar rose 1% to 18.38 cents per lb
Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions boosted energy prices, while London cocoa futures plumbed fresh six-week lows.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 1% to 18.38 cents per lb at 1324 GMT.

Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Germany put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in response to Moscow's move.

Rising energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to divert production from sugar to ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

Dealers said that given Russia is one of the largest energy exporters, sugar price risks are skewed to the upside.

"Sugar can only ignore the demand for ethanol so long," they said. May white sugar rose 1.1% to $491.50 a tonne.

White sugar prices ease, robusta and cocoa also down

Cocoa

May London cocoa slipped 0.2% to 1,709, having hit a six-week low of 1,705 pounds a tonne.

Dealers said cocoa was under pressure from hedge selling from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The discount for May cocoa futures versus July is widening, they said, indicating ample nearby supply.

May New York cocoa fell 0.8% to $2,619 a tonne.

Coffee

May arabica coffee fell 1% to $2.4360 per lb.

Dealers said the Ukraine crisis is prompting investors to dump assets perceived as risky, while a surprising addition of new coffee to be graded for ICE certification is also weighing on prices.

May robusta coffee fell 0.9% to $2,215 a tonne.

