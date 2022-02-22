ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unveils sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

AFP Updated 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called "the first barrage" of measures in response to the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine.

Addressing the UK parliament hours after Russia ordered troops into two Moscow-backed Ukrainian rebel regions, Johnson described it as "a renewed invasion" of its western neighbour and "pretext for a full-scale offensive".

"The UK and our allies will begin to impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared... to sanction Russian individuals and entities of strategic importance to the Kremlin," he told MPs.

The British leader said further sanctions were "at readiness to be deployed" if the Kremlin showed further aggression in what he predicted would be "a protracted crisis".

The five banks targeted -- Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank -- and three people sanctioned will see any UK assets frozen

The individuals concerned -- Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg -- will be banned from travelling to Britain and all UK individuals and entities will be banned from dealing with them and the banks.

"We cannot tell what will happen in the days ahead," Johnson added in the House of Commons, amid cross-party condemnation of Moscow's actions.

Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent

"But... we should steel ourselves for a protracted crisis."

The sanctions announcement came after Johnson chaired an early morning meeting with security chiefs, after which he vowed to hit Russia "very hard".

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine and instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the separatist-held regions.

Its foreign ministry on Tuesday insisted that "for now" it was not planning to send troops to other parts of eastern Ukraine beyond the separatist areas.

However, Monday's move ratcheted up weeks of tensions and Western diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, after a massive build-up of troops on Ukraine's border.

Britain's relations with the Kremlin have been frosty since the radiation poisoning death of a former Russian spy in London in 2006, and the attempted murder of another double agent in the southwestern city of Salisbury in 2018.

Successive governments in London, however, have faced sustained pressure to act against illicit Russian money circulating through the city's financial markets since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Johnson's spokesman said earlier Tuesday that Russia's ambassador to London had been called in for talks on Ukraine by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

sanctions Russian banks Russian individuals

Comments

1000 characters

UK unveils sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

US set to impose sanctions after Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Sindh eases Covid-19 restrictions as fifth wave weakens

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

Govt ready to block opposition’s no-trust move against PM Imran: Fawad

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets bids for only one of two March LNG tenders

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Read more stories