ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Volkswagen and its top shareholder have drawn up a preliminary agreement to list Porsche, paving the way for a deal that investors expect to unlock value in the luxury car brand and could be one of the world's biggest share sales.

Shares in both Volkswagen and Porsche SE jumped about 10% on Tuesday after their statements brought a long-mooted initial public offering (IPO) for Porsche AG a step closer.

A final decision has not been taken and any deal must be approved by management and supervisory boards, Volkswagen said.

Hopes of a listing rose earlier this month after a Reuters story suggested news on the matter could come soon.

Volkswagen in talks with Huawei on autonomous driving unit

Depending on the size of a share sale, a listing of Porsche AG could be one of the largest in Europe with valuation estimates of up to 90 billion euros ($102 billion).

"Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded ... is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards," Volkswagen said.

Porsche SE, which owns 31.4% of Volkswagen and has 53.3% of voting rights, said in a separate statement a transaction could include it buying ordinary shares in Porsche AG, which bestow voting rights upon the holder.

Sources previously told Reuters that the Porsche and Piech families, who control Porsche SE, were weighing taking a direct stake in Porsche AG in a possible listing.

Such a move would loosen the grip of the families on Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the sports car brand founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931.

South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9mn over emission rules breach

Volkswagen Porsche IPO luxury car

Comments

1000 characters

Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Read more stories