DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday that Qatar's liquefied natural gas production capacity will increase to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.

Speaking at a gas exporters conference hosted in Doha, al-Thani renewed calls for further dialogue among member countries of the gas forum, as well as gas importers and exporters to ensure the security of global gas supply.