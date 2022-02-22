ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.36%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.64%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.52%)
TPL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.32%)
TPLP 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.29%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.63%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,556 Decreased By -64.4 (-1.39%)
BR30 16,821 Decreased By -642.6 (-3.68%)
KSE100 44,885 Decreased By -477.4 (-1.05%)
KSE30 17,469 Decreased By -211.3 (-1.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Russian central bank says ready for measures to support financial stability

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian central bank on Tuesday said it was ready to take all necessary measures to support financial stability, as Russian assets were hammered by geopolitical fears after Moscow sent "peacekeeping" forces into eastern Ukraine.

Russian Rouble sinks, stocks plunge

In an effort to help the financial sector adapt to increased volatility, the central bank said banks would be permitted to use the market value of stocks and bonds in their portfolios as of Feb. 18 in earnings reports until October.

Russian central bank

