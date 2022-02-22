Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he does not believe there is any possibility of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it would have consequences for the developing world.

"I cannot in my mind understand how can they have even gotten this close," the PM said in an interview with Russia TV (RT) on Tuesday.

"Imagine what will happen if there is a conflict...what will happen to the poor countries? Already they are suffering and are in debt."

The PM was asked about an imminent war between Moscow and Ukraine and whether it was the right time for Pakistan to expand its geopolitical horizon.

"Firstly, this does not concern us. We have a bilateral relationship with Russia and really want to strengthen it," the PM replied.

On the current Ukraine situation, the PM said that the people of Russia and Ukraine understand that if there is a conflict then there will be consequences.

"I think the leadership of the countries is then stuck that if we withdraw from this position what would be the consequences of us politically? I think it takes very powerful leaders who rise above this and who think about the effects on the human beings."

He hoped that the Ukrainian crisis is resolved peacefully.

Would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV

Meanwhile, the PM said that he knows India better than most people, and that he reached out to the neighboring country when he assumed office in 2018. However, he was surprised by the attitude and the hatred, regretting that India has been taken over by a "mad ideology inspired by the Nazis".

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

He added that Indian leadership should concentrate on raising people from poverty rather than proving to the world that Hindus are the most superior race in the world.

"I would love to debate with India PM Narendra Modi on TV. It would be so good for the people of the subcontinent if we resolve our differences through a debate," he said.

'Strengthen bilateral relations with Russia'

He said Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia, adding that he is looking forward to his trip to Moscow.

His statement comes before his visit to Russia scheduled for February 23 (Wednesday). In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM is visiting at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit," the FO said.

Meanwhile, the PM said that Pakistan became part of a bloc during the Cold War because of foreign aid, which is a "curse".

"Foreign aid does not fix your systems or raise your revenues.. you rely on handouts and it stops a country from evolving and developing," the PM said.

"Being part of a bloc stopped Pakistan from developing. We learned from our mistakes, now we do not want to become part of any bloc," he said.

The PM further said that Pakistan wants trading relationships with all countries as it raises people out of poverty.