Pakistan

PM’s Russia visit: schedule announced

Ali Hussain 22 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday announced the schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia from 23-24 February, putting an end to the speculations about delaying the trip due to opposition’s no-confidence move, as well as, the Ukraine crisis.

“At the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Russia on 23-24 February 2022,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet. Although, the foreign minister did not mention name of those who will be accompanying the premier to Moscow, sources said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar will also be part of the prime minister’s delegation.

“Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues,” noted the statement, adding that the bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit. During the summit meeting, it added that the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan, it added.

“The visit of the prime minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields,” the statement added.

A diplomatic source told this correspondent that Pakistan and Russia are expected to strike major deals during the prime minister’s two-day official visit to Moscow, including an expected progress on Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline.

Earlier, there were speculations that the prime minister may put off his visit to Russia due to the prevailing political situation of the country arising out of the opposition political parties’ planned no-confidence motion against him, as well as, the growing prospect of war in Ukraine.

Imran Khan will be the first Pakistani prime minister to pay a bilateral visit to Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

The then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had travelled to Moscow in November 2017 to participate in the 16th meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The then President Asif Ali Zardari also visited Russia in May 2011.

In February 2003, then President Gen Pervez Musharraf paid a “landmark” visit to Russia aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

