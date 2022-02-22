Robbers take tea stock away from godown

KARACHI: In an unusual dacoity, robbers took away tea stock worth Rs 8 million from a godown located in the Site area in Karachi, police said on Monday.

As per details, a group of armed men stormed into a godown of a factory producing tea and took away stock worth Rs 8 million. The incident took place within the limits of B-Section PS of Site.

The police said the case has been registered against unidentified men and they will be rounded up soon. The police said the initial investigation suggests that the dacoity was done with the help of the guard of the godown.