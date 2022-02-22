ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
‘Establishment’ no longer partisan of govt: Gilani

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that the establishment has turned neutral to political affairs and the opposition is all set to finalise a strategy for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing at a press conference at the central Punjab secretariat of the party, he said the opposition has become united on a single point agenda and further expressed the hope that the parliamentarians would support the no-confidence motion.

Gilani said that Bilawal Bhutto would enter Islamabad on 8th of March while leading the long march from Karachi on February 27. Gilani announced in his media interaction that the party leadership would call on Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and the JI chief for their political support ahead.

He said the PPP was taking out long march in the interest of masses as the people’s life has become miserable due to everyday rise in electricity tariff and non-availability of gas. He said the PTI government had promised for 10 million jobs and 5 million homes but it snatched jobs and people are out of shelter today.

According to him, the opposition was united within and outside the parliament, fighting for the people’s rights.

He said the opposition would also challenge Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) as the government wants to muzzle the media. He said the government was also not holding meetings of standing committees of the parliament under the guise of corona virus. He said the government has made the parliament redundant and relying upon ordinances one after another.

Gilani said Bilawal will hold an unprecedented public rally on 6th of March before proceeding to Islamabad. He expressed the hope that the allies of the government would support the opposition’s long march. Replying to a query, he said he had no idea about the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and Jehangir Tarin.

Meanwhile, the PPP Lahore has vowed to extend a reception to Bilawal Bhutto similar as was given to Benazir Bhutto when she had returned to country back in 1988. Accordingly, successive meetings are taking place in the city to finalize the March 6 rally at Nasir Bagh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Yusuf Raza Gilani Jehangir Tarin

