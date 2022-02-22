ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UNICEF to pay stipend to Afghan teachers

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

KABUL: The United Nations children’s agency would pay Afghan teachers a monthly stipend for at least two months, the organisation said, with salaries unpaid for months as the country is plunged into economic crisis due to sanctions on the Taliban administration.

The payments, of roughly $100 per month, would be paid in the local currency to around 194,000 primary and secondary school teachers for January and February, and would be funded by the European Union, UNICEF said in a statement on Sunday.

“Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afghanistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning,” said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative for UNICEF Afghanistan.

The country has been in economic crisis since the Taliban took over last August as foreign forces withdrew. Restrictions on the banking sector due to sanctions and a drop-off in development funding left the new administration struggling to pay many public sector salaries, including for teachers.

European Union Taliban UNITED NATIONS UNICEF Mohamed Ayoya

Comments

Comments are closed.

UNICEF to pay stipend to Afghan teachers

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories