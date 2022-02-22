ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE becomes world’s top trading hub

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates in 2021 became the top trading hub for rough diamonds, overtaking Belgium, the head of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said on Monday.

Over $22.8 billion of rough diamonds were traded through the Gulf state in 2021, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC CEO and executive chairman said, adding that the polished diamond sector continues to grow.

Since 2015, the UAE’s rough diamond trade has grown by 76%. The UAE’s total diamond trade grew 83% between 2020 and 2021, a statement from the DMCC CEO’s office said.

Adding to trade through Dubai has been the opening up of diplomatic and trading ties with Israel, the Middle East’s second-largest diamond centre, since relations were normalised in 2020.

DMCC now has an office in the Israeli Diamond Exchange (IDE) in Tel Aviv, and the IDE has an office in the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

Dubai, home to the world’s busiest international airport, has grown its diamond industry by leveraging its proximity to Africa, where many diamonds are mined, and India, where 90% of the world’s diamonds are polished.

uae DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem

Comments

Comments are closed.

UAE becomes world’s top trading hub

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories