Projects implemented by KP govt: NCC-FFP for removing bottlenecks, expediting progress

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) has directed to resolve all the bottlenecks and expedite the progress on the projects implemented by the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as it rated three projects problematic and seven partially satisfactory, which involve around $1.2 billion, it is learnt.

Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs chaired the meeting of the NCC-FFP and reviewed the projects being implemented by the provincial governments of the KP and Balochistan.

The minister expressed that triad approach i.e. physical progress verification by the Suparco’s satellite through EAD and Suparco collaboration, financial tracking and use of Gantt Charts, will be used for efficient monitoring and smooth implementation of the projects.

Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) and respective provincial secretaries of KP attended the meeting of the NCC-FFP on KPwa projects. Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary EAD briefed the Committee that 34 foreign-funded projects were under implementation by the KP Government for which the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Union (EU), the World Bank (WB), China, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America had provided $3.651 billion.

While reviewing the projects, it was highlighted that due to dedicated efforts of the NCC-FFP and regular follow-ups, the project implementation by the KP Government was now picking up the pace. As of result of this, the number of problematic projects of GoKP is reduced from six to three. The number of partially satisfactory projects has come down from 11 to seven. The minister directed to closely monitor the remaining projects; set timelines for resolution of all the impediments; and put projects on track.

While discussing the ADB-Funded Access to Clean Energy Investment Program, GoKP informed that out of 8,000 schools, installation of solar facilities in 5,946 schools had been completed. The remaining schools will be completed by the end of June 2022. Further, 53 health units have been solarized, whereas, contracts for remaining 134 health units have been awarded and work is under progress. Under Micro-Hydropower Plant (MHPP) Component, 287 MHPPs have been installed whereas remaining 411 MHPPs are under way.

The committee also reviewed the progress on “Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project” for which the ADB has committed $86.41 million. This project intends to develop a new irrigated area of over 8,727 hectare in Swabi and Nowshera districts located in the middle-east of the KP, in which water resources for agricultural production are currently dependent on rainfall only. After completion of this project, 75,000 of population will benefit from this project.

The NCC-FFP, headed by the Minister for Economic Affairs also reviewed the progress of foreign-funded projects by the Government of Balochistan (GoB). The Additional Chief Secretary (Development) and relevant provincial secretaries of Balochistan also attended the portfolio review meeting. At present, 12 foreign-funded projects amounting to $509 million are being implemented by the GoB. During the review, it was highlighted that out of 12 projects, two projects were problematic and four projects were partially satisfactory. The Committee especially focused on the problematic projects i.e. Balochistan Water Resources Development Project ($102 million) funded by the ADB and Balochistan Water Management and Community Support Project ($110 million) funded by the WB.

The minister directed to resolve all the bottlenecks and expedite the progress on these projects on fast track basis. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the efforts of line departments to expedite the implementation of other foreign-funded projects. The minister directed the line departments to strictly follow the timelines for expeditious implementation of the development projects.

