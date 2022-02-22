ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha crack rises, inter-month spread widens

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin regained ground on Monday after last week’s more than 5% decline, buoyed by tight supplies from the Middle East.

The crack rose to $162.63 a tonne, up $7.08 from Friday’s close, while the inter-month time spread widened in backwardation to $25.25 a tonne.

Thinner than usual inflows from Asia’s top naphtha supply region, the Middle East, weighed heavily. February inbound volumes have reached only 2.4 million metric tonnes so far and are on track to hit their lowest monthly total in more than a year, assessments from Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

Sri Lankan state oil company Ceypetco is seeking 300,000 barrels of 92-octane grade gasoline for March delivery. Sri Lanka is trying to arrange payment of $35 million for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel with only a few days of stocks left, the energy minister said on Monday, warning of a looming fuel shortage as foreign exchange runs short.

Asia’s naphtha Refinitiv Oil Research

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia’s naphtha crack rises, inter-month spread widens

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories