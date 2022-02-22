ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
European shares plunge

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

PARIS: European shares performed a U-turn on Monday, with auto and technology stocks leading the losses after comments from the Kremlin quelled hopes of a resolution to Europe’s biggest military crisis in decades.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 1.4% to its lowest level since October after gaining in early trade.

Technology stocks shed 2.5% to mark their fourth straight day of losses. The sector, along with the European benchmark, has spent seven of eight weeks in negative territory so far this year.

The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, after the French president said the two leaders had agreed on a meeting in principle.

“Simmering tensions over Ukraine kept investors on edge at the start of the new trading week even as hopes of a peaceful resolution for the crisis were kept alive by a last-ditch effort by France,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.

The US and Britain have repeatedly cautioned that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, a step Washington and London say would trigger the biggest conflict since the end of World War Two.

“The latest developments suggest the markets’ rollercoaster ride is far from being over just yet as the Ukraine crisis has erupted at a time when traders are also grappling with tightening monetary policy around the world amid soaring inflation,” Boyadjian added.

The STOXX 600 started the week on a glum note, extending its losses from last week on concerns about Ukraine and fears of aggressive policy tightening from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to combat inflationary risks.

Meanwhile, the euro zone economic recovery rebounded sharply this month as an easing of coronavirus restrictions gave a boost to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed, but consumers faced prices rising at a record rate.

Worldline skidded 2.1% after the payments company said it has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to US financial company Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.61 billion).

French vaccine maker Valneva climbed 0.8% after saying its Scottish unit has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.

US markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

