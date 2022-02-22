Markets
Shipping Intelligence
22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 21, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 20-02-2022
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp.
B-1 Star Load East Wind 21-02-2022
Ploeg Ethanol Shipping Company
B-2/B-3 Jeil Load East Wind 21-02-2022
Crystal Ethanol Shipping Company
B-5 Szczecin Disc Load Golden 18-02-2022
Trader Container Shipping Lines
B-6/B-7 Long Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2022
Beach Trader Container Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 20-02-2022
Generosity Container Express Pakistan
B-10/B-11 Amoy Load Crystal Sea 16-02-2022
Dream Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Pakistan Nation 18-02-2022
Wheat Shipping Corp.
B-13/B-14 Gemini Disc Pakistan Nation 10-02-2022
Confidence Wheat Shipping Corp.
B-16/B-17 Sheng Disc General Legend Shipping 20-02-2022
Wanghai Cargo & Logistic
Nmb-1 Khaledi Load Al Fiazan 15-02-2022
2 Rice International
Nmb-1 Saif Load Al Fiazan 05-02-2022
Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Hai Phuong Load Shipshape 17-02-2022
Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Wind Load General Project 21-02-2022
S Cargo Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Yantian Disc Load Hapag 20-02-2022
Express Container Lloyd Pakistan
Saptl-4 Actuaria Disc Load Allied Logistic 20-02-2022
Container SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Actuaria 21-02-2022 Disc. Load Allied Logistic
Container SMC Pvt. Ltd
Szczecin Trader 21-02-2022 Disc. Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines
Mol Generosity 22-02-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroad Queen 21-02-2022 D/4423 Base Safan Marine
Oil Services
Uacc Ibn Haitham 21-02-2022 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Celsius Montreal 21-02-2022 D/15000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Jolly Palladio 21-02-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Independent Spirit
21-02-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Oocl Charleston 21-02-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Xin Yan Tian 21-02-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Lines
Tarlan 21-02-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Msc Eyra 21-02-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Nz Shanghai 21-02-2022 D/6646 Steel Asia Marine
Pvt. Ltd
Vimc Green 21-02-2022 L/45000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
Tiger Integrity 22-02-2022 D/2500 Lube Oil East Wind
Shipping Company
Kota Padang 22-02-2022 L/9300 Cement Crystal Sea
Services
Heilan Rising 22-02-2022 D/16594 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Grace 22-02-2022 L/33830 Clinkers Sirius Logistic
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum 21-02-2022 Container Ship -
S-Trooper 21-02-2022 Tanker -
Southern
Robin 21-02-2022 Tanker -
Seamax
Westport 21-02-2022 Container Ship -
Sino Bridge 21-02-2022 Container Ship -
Chem
Newyork 21-02-2022 Tanker -
Oel
Kedarnath 21-02-2022 Container Ship -
Ds Cougar 21-02-2022 Tanker -
Oriental
Viola 21-02-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Blue Coal Sino Feb. 19, 2022
Akihabara Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Feb. 19, 2022
Jalan Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Ibn Mogas Alpine Feb. 20, 2020
Al-Haitham
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean Feb. 19, 2020
Elegance Bean Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Murwab LNG G.S.A Feb. 20, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Celsius MontrChemicals Alpine Feb. 20, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL
New York Containers CMA CGM Feb. 21, 2022
Bulk Castor Coal Sino Trans -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Jalan Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 21, 2020
Blue
Akihabara Coal Sino Trans -do-
Ibn
Al-Haitham Mogas Alpine -do-
Celsius
Montreal Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nave Steel coil Universal Feb. 21, 2022
Clipper
Hermod Chemicals Alpine -do-
Ejnana LNG G.A.C -do-
Quichi Mogas Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth
Magic
Victoria Mogas G.A.C -
Port Shanghai Wheat PNSC -
Super Ruby Coal Alpine -
Hai Tun Zuo Seeds Alpine -
Stratton Coal Water Link -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yihai Gen. Cargo Feb. 21, 2022
MSC Paris Containers MSC Pak -do-
MSC Eyra Containers CMA CGM Feb. 22, 2022
Maersl
Atlanta Containers Maesk Jalan -do-
SeaspanChiwa Containers -do-
=============================================================================
