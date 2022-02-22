KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 21, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan Nation 20-02-2022 Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. B-1 Star Load East Wind 21-02-2022 Ploeg Ethanol Shipping Company B-2/B-3 Jeil Load East Wind 21-02-2022 Crystal Ethanol Shipping Company B-5 Szczecin Disc Load Golden 18-02-2022 Trader Container Shipping Lines B-6/B-7 Long Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2022 Beach Trader Container Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network 20-02-2022 Generosity Container Express Pakistan B-10/B-11 Amoy Load Crystal Sea 16-02-2022 Dream Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Pakistan Nation 18-02-2022 Wheat Shipping Corp. B-13/B-14 Gemini Disc Pakistan Nation 10-02-2022 Confidence Wheat Shipping Corp. B-16/B-17 Sheng Disc General Legend Shipping 20-02-2022 Wanghai Cargo & Logistic Nmb-1 Khaledi Load Al Fiazan 15-02-2022 2 Rice International Nmb-1 Saif Load Al Fiazan 05-02-2022 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Hai Phuong Load Shipshape 17-02-2022 Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd B-21 Wind Load General Project 21-02-2022 S Cargo Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Yantian Disc Load Hapag 20-02-2022 Express Container Lloyd Pakistan Saptl-4 Actuaria Disc Load Allied Logistic 20-02-2022 Container SMC Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Actuaria 21-02-2022 Disc. Load Allied Logistic Container SMC Pvt. Ltd Szczecin Trader 21-02-2022 Disc. Load Golden Shipping Container Lines Mol Generosity 22-02-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chemroad Queen 21-02-2022 D/4423 Base Safan Marine Oil Services Uacc Ibn Haitham 21-02-2022 D/35000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Celsius Montreal 21-02-2022 D/15000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Jolly Palladio 21-02-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Independent Spirit 21-02-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Oocl Charleston 21-02-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Xin Yan Tian 21-02-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Tarlan 21-02-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Msc Eyra 21-02-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Nz Shanghai 21-02-2022 D/6646 Steel Asia Marine Pvt. Ltd Vimc Green 21-02-2022 L/45000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd Tiger Integrity 22-02-2022 D/2500 Lube Oil East Wind Shipping Company Kota Padang 22-02-2022 L/9300 Cement Crystal Sea Services Heilan Rising 22-02-2022 D/16594 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Grace 22-02-2022 L/33830 Clinkers Sirius Logistic Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Teera Bhum 21-02-2022 Container Ship - S-Trooper 21-02-2022 Tanker - Southern Robin 21-02-2022 Tanker - Seamax Westport 21-02-2022 Container Ship - Sino Bridge 21-02-2022 Container Ship - Chem Newyork 21-02-2022 Tanker - Oel Kedarnath 21-02-2022 Container Ship - Ds Cougar 21-02-2022 Tanker - Oriental Viola 21-02-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Nil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Blue Coal Sino Feb. 19, 2022 Akihabara Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Feb. 19, 2022 Jalan Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Ibn Mogas Alpine Feb. 20, 2020 Al-Haitham ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean Feb. 19, 2020 Elegance Bean Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Murwab LNG G.S.A Feb. 20, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Celsius MontrChemicals Alpine Feb. 20, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= APL New York Containers CMA CGM Feb. 21, 2022 Bulk Castor Coal Sino Trans -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Jalan Containers Maersk Pak Feb. 21, 2020 Blue Akihabara Coal Sino Trans -do- Ibn Al-Haitham Mogas Alpine -do- Celsius Montreal Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Nave Steel coil Universal Feb. 21, 2022 Clipper Hermod Chemicals Alpine -do- Ejnana LNG G.A.C -do- Quichi Mogas Alpine -do- Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Trans Marine Waiting for berth Magic Victoria Mogas G.A.C - Port Shanghai Wheat PNSC - Super Ruby Coal Alpine - Hai Tun Zuo Seeds Alpine - Stratton Coal Water Link - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Yihai Gen. Cargo Feb. 21, 2022 MSC Paris Containers MSC Pak -do- MSC Eyra Containers CMA CGM Feb. 22, 2022 Maersl Atlanta Containers Maesk Jalan -do- SeaspanChiwa Containers -do- =============================================================================

