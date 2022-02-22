ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 21, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan Nation    20-02-2022
                  Lahore          Oil           Shipping Corp.
B-1               Star           Load           East Wind          21-02-2022
                  Ploeg          Ethanol        Shipping Company
B-2/B-3           Jeil           Load           East Wind          21-02-2022
                  Crystal        Ethanol        Shipping Company
B-5               Szczecin       Disc Load      Golden             18-02-2022
                   Trader        Container      Shipping Lines
B-6/B-7           Long           Disc Load      Riazeda            19-02-2022
                  Beach Trader   Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Mol            Disc Load      Ocean Network      20-02-2022
                  Generosity     Container      Express Pakistan
B-10/B-11         Amoy           Load           Crystal Sea        16-02-2022
                  Dream          Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Seagull        Disc           Pakistan Nation    18-02-2022
                                 Wheat          Shipping Corp.
B-13/B-14         Gemini         Disc           Pakistan Nation    10-02-2022
                  Confidence     Wheat          Shipping Corp.
B-16/B-17         Sheng          Disc General   Legend Shipping    20-02-2022
                  Wanghai        Cargo          & Logistic
Nmb-1             Khaledi        Load           Al Fiazan          15-02-2022
                  2              Rice           International
Nmb-1             Saif           Load           Al Fiazan          05-02-2022
                                 Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Hai Phuong     Load           Shipshape          17-02-2022
                  Glory          Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Wind           Load General   Project            21-02-2022
                  S              Cargo          Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Yantian        Disc Load      Hapag              20-02-2022
                  Express        Container      Lloyd Pakistan
Saptl-4           Actuaria       Disc Load      Allied Logistic    20-02-2022
                                 Container      SMC Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Actuaria          21-02-2022     Disc. Load                   Allied Logistic
                                 Container                       SMC Pvt. Ltd
Szczecin Trader   21-02-2022     Disc. Load                   Golden Shipping
                                 Container                              Lines
Mol Generosity    22-02-2022     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
                                 Container                   Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroad Queen    21-02-2022     D/4423 Base                     Safan Marine
                                 Oil                                 Services
Uacc Ibn Haitham  21-02-2022     D/35000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Celsius Montreal  21-02-2022     D/15000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Jolly Palladio    21-02-2022     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Independent Spirit
                  21-02-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Oocl Charleston   21-02-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Xin Yan Tian      21-02-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Tarlan            21-02-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Msc Eyra          21-02-2022     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Nz Shanghai       21-02-2022     D/6646 Steel                     Asia Marine
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Vimc Green        21-02-2022     L/45000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Tiger Integrity   22-02-2022     D/2500 Lube Oil                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Kota Padang       22-02-2022     L/9300 Cement                    Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
Heilan Rising     22-02-2022     D/16594 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Grace             22-02-2022     L/33830 Clinkers             Sirius Logistic
                                                                     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum        21-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
S-Trooper         21-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Southern
Robin             21-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Seamax
Westport          21-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Sino Bridge       21-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chem
 Newyork          21-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Oel
Kedarnath         21-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ds Cougar         21-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
Oriental
Viola             21-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM SHIPPING INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                             Nil
MW-2                             Nil
MW-4                             Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Blue           Coal           Sino            Feb. 19, 2022
                   Akihabara                    Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          Feb. 19, 2022
                  Jalan                          Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Ibn            Mogas          Alpine          Feb. 20, 2020
                  Al-Haitham
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sakizaya       Soya           Ocean           Feb. 19, 2020
                  Elegance       Bean           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Murwab         LNG            G.S.A           Feb. 20, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Celsius MontrChemicals      Alpine                         Feb. 20, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL
New York          Containers     CMA CGM                        Feb. 21, 2022
Bulk Castor       Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Jalan             Containers     Maersk Pak                     Feb. 21, 2020
Blue
Akihabara         Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
Ibn
Al-Haitham        Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Celsius
Montreal          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nave              Steel coil     Universal                      Feb. 21, 2022
Clipper
Hermod            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Ejnana            LNG            G.A.C                                   -do-
Quichi            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Shanghai          Mogas          Trans Marine               Waiting for berth
Magic
Victoria          Mogas          G.A.C                                      -
Port Shanghai     Wheat          PNSC                                       -
Super Ruby        Coal           Alpine                                     -
Hai Tun Zuo       Seeds          Alpine                                     -
Stratton          Coal           Water Link                                 -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Yihai             Gen. Cargo                                    Feb. 21, 2022
MSC Paris         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
MSC Eyra          Containers     CMA CGM                        Feb. 22, 2022
Maersl
Atlanta           Containers     Maesk Jalan                             -do-
SeaspanChiwa      Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================

