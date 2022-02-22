UN warns against 'unilateral action' that could undermine Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday urged all parties to refrain from taking "unilateral action" that would undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity, minutes before Russia announced that President Vladimir Putin will recognize Ukraine's rebel territories as independent.

"We would encourage everyone involved to refrain from any unilateral decision or unilateral action that could undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Russian invasion 'storm' gathering on Ukraine border, Western officials say

"All issues must be addressed through diplomacy," he added, underlining the global body's call for "maximum restraint" to avoid escalating tensions.