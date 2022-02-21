ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.21%)
ASC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.77%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.07%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PACE 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.92%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
TELE 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
TPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.47%)
TPLP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.89%)
TREET 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.35%)
TRG 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.13%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.76%)
WAVES 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,633 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 17,540 Decreased By -257.9 (-1.45%)
KSE100 45,416 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,707 Decreased By -97 (-0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy.

Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion.

China factory activity slows in July, hit by extreme weather

"Manufacturers signalled a reduction in output for the first time in five months, though the rate of contraction was considerably softer than that seen in the dominant services sector," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The survey showed a marked lengthening of delivery times exacerbated material shortages, causing input prices to rise at the fastest rate since August 2008.

"Firms continued to report that rising input prices and material shortages, notably in fuel and metals continued to dampen private sector activity," Bhatti said.

Manufacturers saw stockpiles of raw materials and other inputs rise at the sharpest pace since the start of the survey in October 2001.

Both manufacturers and service-sector firms became less optimistic about business conditions in the 12 months ahead, the survey showed.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index dropped to a seasonally adjusted 42.7, down from the prior month's final of 47.6.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, which is calculated by using both manufacturing and services, dropped to 44.6 from January's final of 49.9, marking the lowest level since June 2020's 40.8.

Japan's manufacturing activity

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil steadies after swings as Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks weigh

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Read more stories