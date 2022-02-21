ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
TRG 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.25%)
UNITY 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.35%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,621 Decreased By -176.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,551 Decreased By -124.4 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,756 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Nikkei pares big early loss as Japan shares swing on Ukraine twists

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The Nikkei index pared big early losses but was still markedly lower by the midday break on Monday, as investors took a degree of comfort from news of a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Nikkei share average ended the morning down 0.72% at 26,926.01 after losing as much as 2.11%. More than three times as many stocks fell as rose.

The benchmark index is down for a third straight day, retreating from the psychologically important 27,000-level.

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains

The broader Topix sank 0.66% to 1,911.58, but was earlier off 1.83%. Growth stocks suffered bigger declines, with an index of the shares falling 0.87% compared to a 0.47% slide for value shares.

Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, US and French leaders said, following a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup all around the Ukrainian border.

"Continuing on from last week, the market is being swung by the latest Ukraine headlines," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm. "At the same time, any sense that Japanese stocks are expensive has evaporated, so it's also a chance for dip buying."

Chipmakers declined, with Tokyo Electron's 2.83% slide enough to make it the Nikkei's biggest drag by index points. Advantest lost 1.99% and Renesas slipped 1.76%.

Sony Group and Nintendo each slid 1.16%.

Sharp Corp tumbled 9.97% after the company announced it replaced its chief executive.

Shippers fell back after hitting a nearly five-month peak at the end of last week. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha dropped 5.38% and Mitsui OSK Lines shed 3.83%.

tokyo stock

