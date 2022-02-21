London copper edges up on weak dollar, hopes of easing Ukraine tensions

London copper prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, while prospects of a de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions bolstered appetite for risky assets.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, US and French leaders said. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine.

Asian share markets pared sharp early losses and Wall St futures rallied following the news.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,985.5 a tonne as of 0255 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 71,540 yuan ($11,312.64) a tonne.

Copper edges higher

The dollar index dipped 0.3%, making the greenback-denominated metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Fundamentals