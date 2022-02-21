ANL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
TREET 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 83.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
UNITY 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.32%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,612 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.05%)
KSE100 45,542 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,749 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan wavers on Ukraine uncertainty

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan touched a nearly four-week high against the dollar on Monday as the greenback retreated on rising hopes of a possible peaceful path out of the Ukraine crisis, but traders and analysts said room for further appreciation is limited.

In fact, by midday the yuan had turned weaker as worries over Ukraine resurfaced, after Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, if Ukraine is invaded.

Traders said the Chinese currency continues to benefit from strong foreign exchange settlement demand in the short term, while the country's exports remain resilient.

"Market expectations are still very stable, I don't think the yuan will deviate very far from 6.32," said a trader at a foreign bank.

China's yuan firms to three-week high on stronger fixing

The yuan's initial rise on Monday came despite a slightly weaker daily fixing set by the People's Bank of China , at 6.3401 per dollar prior to market open, compared with 6.3343 on Friday.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3260 per dollar and rose to a top of 6.3215 per dollar in the morning session, its strongest since January 26. By midday it had changed course to trade at 6.3276, 19 pips weaker than Friday's late session close.

The offshore yuan was still firmer at midday, rising to 6.324 per dollar from 6.3255 on Friday, with the global dollar index at 95.844 from the previous close of 96.043.

In a note, CIB Research said that "safe haven" attributes of yuan-denominated assets would continue to support a relatively strong exchange rate in the near term to a bottom of 6.3 per dollar, but that narrowing China-US spreads could increase medium-term pressure on the yuan.

In a commentary published on Monday on the official WeChat account of China Finance, a magazine run by the PBOC, a former Chinese forex regulator said that a narrowing spread would likely lead to a net decrease in foreign capital inflows into China this year.

But Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and former head of the balance of payments department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said that market players should remain on guard and "avoid linear, unilateral thinking".

China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged at its February fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

China Yuan Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan wavers on Ukraine uncertainty

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

Credit Suisse denies wrongdoing after client data leaked to media

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

Read more stories