Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

Muhammad Saleem 21 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans defeated their opponents after interesting matches in the 28th and 29th matches, respectively, of the HBL-PSL-7 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by 23 runs. Batting first, Quetta Gladiators rallied around Jason Roy’s 82 from 64 balls with 11 fours to reach 166 for four.

In return, Karachi Kings, after an 87-run start in 10.5 overs between Joe Clarke (52 off 39 balls with four fours and two sixes) and Babar Azam (36 off 34 balls with three fours and a six), stuttered to 143 for eight.

Quetta Gladiators have finished their 10 matches with four wins to join Islamabad United on eight points who played their last match against Multan Sultans this evening, in which they were defeated by six wickets.

PSL 2022 day 23 round-up: Karachi register season's first win against Lahore

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 105 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Multan Sultans scored 111 for 4 in 17.2 overs. Multan’s batting was dominated by skipper Mohammad Rizwan who hit unbeaten fifty and also won the match by hitting a six.

The Monday’s match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will decide which sides will feature in the 23rd February Qualifier and 24th February Eliminator 1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

