Sindh reports one more Covid-19 death, 524 fresh cases

KARACHI: At least one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight, and 524 new cases emerged when 11,424 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here on Sunday said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 8,030 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,424 samples were tested which detected 524 cases that constituted 4.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,841,397 tests have been conducted against which 561,377 cases were diagnosed, of them 90. 6 percent or 508,879 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight.

The CM said that currently 44,468 patients were under treatment; of them 44,220 were in home isolation, 18 at isolation centres and 230 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 524 new cases, 204 have been detected from Karachi, including 80 from Malir, 57 East, 31 South, 21 Korangi, 14 Central and 1 from West. Hyderabad has reported 126 cases, Sujawal 30, Thatta 28, Jamshoro 26, Tharparkar 18, Shikarpur 15, Jacobabad and Sanghar 10 each, Sukkur 9, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Badin and Ghotki 7 each, Larkana and Umerkot 6 each, Matiari 4 and Khairpur 2.

Sharing vaccination data, he said that 45,711,619 vaccinations have been administered up to February 18th, and added during the last 24 hours 345,709 vaccines were inoculated - in total 46,057,328 vaccines have administered which constituted 85.15 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

