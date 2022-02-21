ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Feb 21, 2022
Pakistan

4.7m doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive

Press Release 21 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: US Embassy Islamabad announces that another donation of vaccines has arrived from the United States. This shipment of 4.7 million Pfizer vaccines brings the total donated by the United States to Pakistan to almost 57 million. To date, the United States has donated over 453 million vaccines around the world.

The United States is happy to partner with Pakistan to end the COVID-19 pandemic because Pakistan turns vaccines into vaccinations. We congratulate Pakistan on administering over 205 million vaccine doses thus far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

